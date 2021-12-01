Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF) Shares Up 6.4%

Molecular Partners AG (OTCMKTS:MLLCF)’s share price shot up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.76 and last traded at $11.76. 165 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 3,793 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.05.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.75 and a 200 day moving average of $19.66.

About Molecular Partners (OTCMKTS:MLLCF)

Molecular Partners AG engages in the development of protein therapies for treatment of serious diseases like cancer and sight-threatening disorders. It also develops its products through its brand known as DARPins, which targets specific and potent monoclonal antibodies that offers potential to address existing limitations of antibody drugs.

