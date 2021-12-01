Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Issues Earnings Results

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) posted its earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $2.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 13.85%. The company’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

MOMO opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. Momo has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $20.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06.

Get Momo alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.98.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

Read More: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.