Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $2.44 EPS

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The information services provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $2.44, Fidelity Earnings reports. Momo had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 13.86%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.48 and a quick ratio of 4.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.06. Momo has a 12 month low of $10.05 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.63.

Get Momo alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Momo from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Citigroup lowered shares of Momo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.00 to $13.60 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Momo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Momo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.98.

Hello Group, Inc operates as a mobile-based social networking platform. The platform includes Momo mobile application and related features, functionalities, tools and services that are provided to users, customers and platform partners. It offerings includes live video, value added and mobile game services.

Featured Article: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Momo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Momo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.