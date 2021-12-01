MonetaryUnit Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (MUE)

MonetaryUnit (CURRENCY:MUE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. One MonetaryUnit coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0069 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, MonetaryUnit has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. MonetaryUnit has a total market capitalization of $1.64 million and $3,622.00 worth of MonetaryUnit was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get MonetaryUnit alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001300 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000755 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $116.99 or 0.00204638 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded up 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About MonetaryUnit

MonetaryUnit (CRYPTO:MUE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 26th, 2014. MonetaryUnit’s total supply is 239,763,770 coins. MonetaryUnit’s official website is www.monetaryunit.org . MonetaryUnit’s official Twitter account is @MonetaryUnit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “MonetaryUnit is a cryptocurrency based on the Quark encryption algorithm. MUE can be sent anywhere for a low fee and offers a in-wallet blockchain messaging system.Click here for Masternode stats.”

Buying and Selling MonetaryUnit

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MonetaryUnit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MonetaryUnit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MonetaryUnit using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MonetaryUnit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MonetaryUnit and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.