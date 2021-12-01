Morgan Stanley Acquires 1,567,698 Shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) by 12,201.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,567,698 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 3.29% of Kezar Life Sciences worth $8,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in KZR. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Kezar Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 112.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 13,213 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Kezar Life Sciences from $12.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kezar Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 13th.

Kezar Life Sciences stock opened at $13.86 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $681.16 million, a PE ratio of -13.86 and a beta of 0.27. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $4.61 and a one year high of $14.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.31.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.02). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

Kezar Life Sciences Profile

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

