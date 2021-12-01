Morgan Stanley Acquires 25,025 Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,025 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $8,673,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $56,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $58,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $88,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners during the second quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 9.0% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PNFP shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $108.33.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $95.41 on Wednesday. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.86 and a 1-year high of $105.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $98.60 and a 200 day moving average of $93.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.13%.

In related news, CAO Hugh M. Queener sold 8,119 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.10, for a total value of $820,830.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,257,521.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,486 shares of company stock valued at $15,639,428 over the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

See Also: Trading Options- What is a Strangle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.