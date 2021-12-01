Morgan Stanley Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Morgan Stanley decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 106,091 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,735 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 2.06% of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF worth $8,270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maven Securities LTD purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the second quarter worth about $544,000. Mount Lucas Management LP increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Mount Lucas Management LP now owns 11,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Natixis increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 203.9% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 116,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,076,000 after purchasing an additional 78,113 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 26.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 101,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,941,000 after purchasing an additional 21,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF in the second quarter worth about $482,000.

Get iShares MSCI Thailand ETF alerts:

THD stock opened at $72.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.73 and a 200-day moving average of $77.02. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 12 month low of $71.10 and a 12 month high of $83.55.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Thailand ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.