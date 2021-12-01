Morgan Stanley Increases Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $175.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.25.

Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $200.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $106.56 and a 1 year high of $204.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.03.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 49.09% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $351.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Extra Space Storage will post 6.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $1,111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $473,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.

Extra Space Storage Company Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

