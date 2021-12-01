Morgan Stanley Increases Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) Price Target to $175.00

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) had its price target upped by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 12.50% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on EXR. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $196.00 price target on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on Extra Space Storage from $194.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $186.25.
Shares of NYSE:EXR opened at $200.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $106.56 and a 1 year high of $204.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.24, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $187.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.03.
In related news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage in the third quarter valued at $1,111,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,162,030 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $195,211,000 after acquiring an additional 8,867 shares during the period. Wealthsource Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $473,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 1,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter worth about $599,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.37% of the company’s stock.
Extra Space Storage Company Profile
Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.
