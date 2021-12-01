Morgan Stanley Increases Holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI)

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TSI) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,411,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 50,347 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in TCW Strategic Income Fund were worth $8,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $137,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in TCW Strategic Income Fund during the first quarter valued at $143,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 18.5% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 25,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 3,955 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd raised its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 15.2% during the second quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 35,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 4,620 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in TCW Strategic Income Fund by 31.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 104,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

TSI stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $5.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.78.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th.

TCW Strategic Income Fund

TCW Strategic Income Fund, Inc is a close-ended balanced mutual fund launched by The TCW Group, Inc The fund is managed by TCW Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. The fund makes its investments in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

