Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Position in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 158,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,527 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.18% of Webster Financial worth $8,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WBS. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its position in Webster Financial by 108.6% during the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in Webster Financial by 42.1% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 2,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in Webster Financial by 312.6% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Webster Financial by 509.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Webster Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $248,000. 91.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.55.

NYSE:WBS opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.46. Webster Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $37.80 and a 1-year high of $63.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The firm had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Webster Financial Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.97%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Company Profile

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

