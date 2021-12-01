Morgan Stanley Invests $8.49 Million in Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK)

Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Italk Inc (OTCMKTS:TALK) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,021,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,490,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norwest Venture Partners Xiii LP acquired a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,182,000. Revolution Growth Management Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at $72,223,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,813,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,636,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Italk in the 2nd quarter valued at $14,204,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TALK stock opened at $2.29 on Wednesday. Italk Inc has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $12.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.41 and a 200-day moving average of $3.94.

Italk (OTCMKTS:TALK) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $26.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.20 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Italk Inc will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Douglas L. Braunstein bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.08 per share, for a total transaction of $2,080,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

TALK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup downgraded Italk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink downgraded Italk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Italk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Italk presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.37.

Italk Company Profile

iTalk, Inc provides retail and wholesale distribution, master agent, turnkey dealer portal, and logistic solutions to the mobility industry in the United States. It primarily offers prepaid and postpaid distribution services. The company's services are delivered through the Internet and terminated through third-party carriers.

