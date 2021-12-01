Morgan Stanley Raises SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target to $27.00

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) had its price target raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $26.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 5.76% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SPWR. TheStreet upgraded SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Cfra lowered SunPower from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities cut their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI started coverage on SunPower in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist cut their target price on SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SunPower presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.64.

Get SunPower alerts:

Shares of SunPower stock opened at $28.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 2.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. SunPower has a 12 month low of $19.75 and a 12 month high of $57.52.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. SunPower had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 27.71%. The business had revenue of $323.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.52 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. Analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Manavendra Sial sold 12,634 shares of SunPower stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $415,658.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPWR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $2,244,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SunPower by 18.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,205 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in SunPower by 26.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,355 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 1,325 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in SunPower during the first quarter worth about $533,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in SunPower by 40.9% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 156,232 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,565,000 after buying an additional 45,359 shares in the last quarter. 30.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SunPower Company Profile

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

Recommended Story: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.