Morgan Stanley Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)

S4 Capital (OTCMKTS:SCPPF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised S4 Capital to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. HSBC lowered S4 Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of S4 Capital in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Shares of SCPPF stock opened at $7.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.57. S4 Capital has a 12-month low of $5.85 and a 12-month high of $13.00.

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

