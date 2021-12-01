Morgan Stanley Sells 263,340 Shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN) by 61.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 167,335 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 263,340 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Schnitzer Steel Industries were worth $8,207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHN. FMR LLC lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 747.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,190,997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,492 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 11.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,589,779 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $127,028,000 after purchasing an additional 258,557 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,131 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after acquiring an additional 96,431 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 183.7% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 124,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,115,000 after acquiring an additional 80,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 440,136 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,589,000 after acquiring an additional 69,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHN opened at $48.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.09 and a fifty-two week high of $59.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.99.

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The basic materials company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 23.38%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 5.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

In related news, CFO Stefano R. Gaggini sold 4,577 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.34, for a total transaction of $234,983.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael R. Henderson sold 7,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $402,341.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc engages in the recycling of ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal and manufacture of finished steel products. It operates through the following segments: Auto and Metals Recycling (AMR) and Cascade Steel and Scrap (CSS). The Auto and Metals Recycling segment acquires and recycles ferrous and nonferrous scrap metal for sale to foreign and domestic metal producers, processors and brokers and procure salvaged vehicles and sells serviceable used auto parts from these vehicles through a network of self-service auto parts stores.

