Morpheus.Network Trading 3.6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (MNW)

Morpheus.Network (CURRENCY:MNW) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 1st. Morpheus.Network has a market capitalization of $160.32 million and approximately $2.05 million worth of Morpheus.Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Morpheus.Network coin can now be bought for $3.40 or 0.00005789 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Morpheus.Network has traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Morpheus.Network alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00001288 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00003502 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.61 or 0.00045336 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $140.30 or 0.00239019 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007759 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.51 or 0.00087749 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011501 BTC.

Morpheus.Network Profile

Morpheus.Network (CRYPTO:MNW) is a coin. Its launch date was May 17th, 2018. Morpheus.Network’s total supply is 47,897,218 coins and its circulating supply is 47,180,014 coins. Morpheus.Network’s official Twitter account is @morphcrypto . The Reddit community for Morpheus.Network is /r/MorpheusNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Morpheus.Network is medium.com/@themorpheus . Morpheus.Network’s official website is morpheus.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Morpheus Network is an Ethereum-based full-service, global, automated, supply chain platform for the global trade industry. MORPH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Morpheus Network ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Morpheus.Network

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus.Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Morpheus.Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus.Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Morpheus.Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Morpheus.Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.