Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 15.89% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Movado Group, Inc. is one of the world’s premier watchmakers. Movado Group designs, manufactures and distributes watches from ten of the most recognized and respected names in time: Movado, Concord, EBEL and ESQ Movado along with their Coach, HUGO BOSS, Juicy Couture, Lacoste, Tommy Hilfiger and Scuderia Ferrari licensed watch brands. From their Swiss luxury timepieces to our accessible fashion watches, each of their brands is recognized for its inherent quality and distinctive image within its price category. Collectively, their timepieces are sold throughout North and South America, Europe, Asia and the Far East. Between their manufacturing facilities in Switzerland, corporate headquarters in Paramus, New Jersey, USA and Bienne, Switzerland and their sales and distribution offices around the world, Movado Group. “

Get Movado Group alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Movado Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of Movado Group stock opened at $44.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.68 and a beta of 1.29. Movado Group has a 1-year low of $16.01 and a 1-year high of $48.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91.

Movado Group (NYSE:MOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.35. Movado Group had a net margin of 12.84% and a return on equity of 18.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Movado Group will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Behzad Soltani sold 7,197 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $322,065.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Vivian Delia sold 15,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.12, for a total transaction of $679,889.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,407 shares of company stock worth $1,832,163 over the last three months. 28.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Movado Group by 618.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 99.2% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Movado Group in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Movado Group by 37.0% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in Movado Group in the second quarter valued at $104,000. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Movado Group

Movado Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of watches. It operates through Watch and Accessory Brands and Company Stores segments. The Watch and Accessory Brands segment include distribution of watches and, to a lesser extent, jewelry and other accessories, of owned and licensed brands, in addition to revenue generated from after-sales service activities and shipping.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Movado Group (MOV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Movado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Movado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.