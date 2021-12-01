MovieBloc (MBL) One Day Trading Volume Tops $25.85 Million

MovieBloc (CURRENCY:MBL) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. During the last seven days, MovieBloc has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One MovieBloc coin can currently be bought for $0.0128 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MovieBloc has a total market cap of $85.53 million and $25.85 million worth of MovieBloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003445 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.36 or 0.00044503 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007897 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $134.70 or 0.00236335 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.86 or 0.00087476 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

MovieBloc Profile

MovieBloc is a coin. It launched on March 13th, 2019. MovieBloc’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,659,694,775 coins. The official message board for MovieBloc is medium.com/moviebloc . MovieBloc’s official Twitter account is @moviebloc . The official website for MovieBloc is moviebloc.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Using the blockchain technology, MovieBloc aims to create the biggest and most participant-centric film ecosystem. The Creators will get a transparent revenue share, audience data, and equal screening opportunity; the viewers will access various films & contents and get rewarded for providing curation, subtitle, and marketing material to the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling MovieBloc

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MovieBloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade MovieBloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase MovieBloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

