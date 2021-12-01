Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Director Philip Scherman Purchases 1,100 Shares

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Director Philip Scherman purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,793.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,278.

TSE MTL opened at C$11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 17.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.05. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$9.71 and a 1 year high of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$398.90 million. Research analysts expect that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.8514096 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.16%. Mullen Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.77%.

MTL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.00.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

