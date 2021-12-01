Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Director Philip Scherman Purchases 1,100 Shares

Mullen Group Ltd. (TSE:MTL) Director Philip Scherman purchased 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$11.63 per share, for a total transaction of C$12,793.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$123,278.
TSE MTL opened at C$11.53 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.10 billion and a PE ratio of 17.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$12.96 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.05. Mullen Group Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$9.71 and a 1 year high of C$14.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.01.
Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.21 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$432.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$398.90 million. Research analysts expect that Mullen Group Ltd. will post 0.8514096 earnings per share for the current year.
MTL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.50 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Mullen Group to C$16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.00.
Mullen Group Company Profile
Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.
