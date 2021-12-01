Name Change Token (NCT) Tops One Day Volume of $3,353.00

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $1.42 million and $3,353.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0270 or 0.00000047 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Name Change Token has traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001274 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003478 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.07 or 0.00045264 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00008253 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.66 or 0.00240766 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.58 or 0.00087820 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Name Change Token Coin Profile

NCT is a coin. It launched on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 52,576,329 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

