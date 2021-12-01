Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Down 9.2%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) dropped 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.57 and last traded at $18.73. Approximately 47,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,574,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.

Separately, Lifesci Capital downgraded Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $862.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 3.42.

Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Nano-X Imaging Ltd. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. 9.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)

Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.

