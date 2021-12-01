Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Trading Down 9.2%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX) dropped 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.57 and last traded at $18.73. Approximately 47,473 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,574,527 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.63.
Separately, Lifesci Capital downgraded Nano-X Imaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.50. The company has a market cap of $862.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.72 and a beta of 3.42.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 6.1% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 5,268 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nano-X Imaging by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 245,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,528,000 after purchasing an additional 3,871 shares during the period. 9.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile (NASDAQ:NNOX)
Nano-X Imaging Ltd., a development-stage company, develops, produces, and commercializes digital X-ray source technology for the medical imaging industry worldwide. Its X-ray source is based on a novel digital MEMs semiconductor cathode. The company also develops a prototype of the Nanox.ARC, a medical imaging system incorporating its novel digital X-ray source; and Nanox.CLOUD, a companion cloud-based software that will allow for the delivery of medical screening as a service.
