NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) Sets New 12-Month Low at $40.83

NanoString Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $40.83 and last traded at $40.84, with a volume of 645 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

NSTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen decreased their price objective on NanoString Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on NanoString Technologies from $71.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered NanoString Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.60.

The company has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.84 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.10.

NanoString Technologies (NASDAQ:NSTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.16). NanoString Technologies had a negative net margin of 78.48% and a negative return on equity of 45.31%. The firm had revenue of $37.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that NanoString Technologies, Inc. will post -2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Kirk Malloy sold 3,000 shares of NanoString Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.37, for a total value of $178,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,010 shares in the company, valued at $475,553.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO R Bradley Gray sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $1,157,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,957 shares of company stock worth $3,115,132 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSTG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,448,719 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $213,583,000 after buying an additional 31,220 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in NanoString Technologies by 106.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,273,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $205,193,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,252 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 3.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,387,619 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $219,484,000 after buying an additional 114,068 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of NanoString Technologies by 1.6% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,922,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $92,276,000 after buying an additional 30,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NanoString Technologies by 14.4% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 1,324,165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,573,000 after purchasing an additional 166,950 shares during the period.

NanoString Technologies, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of instruments and services for profiling of genes and proteins from tissue sample. It offers the GeoMx Digital Spatial Profiler and nCounter Analysis System product platforms, both of which include instruments, related consumables, and software.

