Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $856.25 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) to announce sales of $856.25 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Nasdaq’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $863.00 million and the lowest is $852.00 million. Nasdaq posted sales of $788.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Nasdaq will report full-year sales of $3.39 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.38 billion to $3.39 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $3.54 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nasdaq.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.06. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 18.83% and a net margin of 19.56%. The business had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $833.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.53 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NDAQ. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Nasdaq from $241.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Nasdaq from $193.00 to $203.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Nasdaq from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.09.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.10, for a total value of $180,871.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann M. Dennison sold 1,749 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.76, for a total value of $351,129.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 5,344 shares of company stock valued at $1,078,906. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Nasdaq by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter worth $64,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nasdaq by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new position in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $95,000. 71.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $4.20 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $199.03. 864,713 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 786,164. The company has a 50 day moving average of $203.12 and a 200-day moving average of $189.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 0.82. Nasdaq has a 12 month low of $123.27 and a 12 month high of $214.96.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 31.49%.

About Nasdaq

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nasdaq (NDAQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.