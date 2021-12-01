National Bank Financial Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT)

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSE:HOT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for American Hotel Income Properties REIT in a report released on Sunday, November 28th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.46.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Hotel Income Properties REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.