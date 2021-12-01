Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) Short Interest Up 118.6% in November

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,800 shares, a growth of 118.6% from the October 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 31,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Natural Alternatives International by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 171,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,890,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Natural Alternatives International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 3,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 203.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Natural Alternatives International alerts:

NAII stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,128. The stock has a market cap of $82.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.01. Natural Alternatives International has a 52-week low of $9.11 and a 52-week high of $19.93.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $44.39 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 6.64%.

About Natural Alternatives International

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing of nutritional supplements. It operates through the following segments: Private-Label Contract Manufacturing; and Royalty, licensing, and raw material sales. The Private Label Contract Manufacturing segment provides manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute nutritional supplements and other health care products.

Featured Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Alternatives International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Alternatives International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.