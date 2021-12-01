Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,215 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 4,467 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.06% of Nautilus worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NLS. Man Group plc grew its stake in Nautilus by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 14,420 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Nautilus by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Nautilus by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Nautilus by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLS opened at $6.85 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.56 million, a PE ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.23 and a 200-day moving average of $12.70. Nautilus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.68 and a 52-week high of $31.38.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty retailer reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $137.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.07 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 9.56% and a return on equity of 42.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on NLS. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of Nautilus from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Nautilus from $17.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum cut shares of Nautilus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.08.

Nautilus Profile

Nautilus, Inc engages in the provision of fitness products. It operates through the Direct and Retail segments. The Direct segment offers products directly to consumers through direct advertising, catalogs and the Internet. The Retail segment retails products through a network of independent retail companies with stores located in the United States and Canada, as well as Internet-based merchandising.

