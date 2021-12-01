Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Receives $20.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.31.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NAVI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Navient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Navient in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navient by 23.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,782,093 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $189,088,000 after buying an additional 1,864,585 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Navient by 536.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,683,262 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $33,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,418,986 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Navient by 224.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,626 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $21,642,000 after purchasing an additional 774,347 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Navient during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,531,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 399.0% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 491,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 392,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.76% of the company’s stock.

NAVI stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $19.95. The company had a trading volume of 94,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,923,705. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.30. The company has a current ratio of 27.93, a quick ratio of 27.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.66. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 1.77. Navient has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $23.80.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $299.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.99 million. Navient had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 25.74%. Navient’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Navient will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.60%.

About Navient

Navient Corp. engages in the provision of asset management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare and government clients at the federal, state and local levels. It operates through the following segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing and Other. The Federal Education Loans segment owns FFELP Loans and performs servicing and asset recovery services on FFELP Loan portfolio.

