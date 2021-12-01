nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.210-$-0.200 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.220. The company issued revenue guidance of $267 million-$268 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $263.76 million.nCino also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $-0.100-$-0.090 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on NCNO. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of nCino from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Stephens began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research increased their target price on shares of nCino from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nCino from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of nCino from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $79.63.

Get nCino alerts:

nCino stock traded down $3.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $59.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,239,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,349. The company has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.38 and a beta of 0.98. nCino has a 12 month low of $48.00 and a 12 month high of $90.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.96.

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $66.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.72 million. nCino had a negative net margin of 21.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that nCino will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Gregory Orenstein sold 26,500 shares of nCino stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.98, for a total value of $1,986,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 68,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,103,063.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William J. Ruh sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $1,550,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 195,214 shares of company stock valued at $14,529,809. 35.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NCNO. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 102.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,313,000 after buying an additional 222,582 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $389,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of nCino by 50.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 3,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of nCino during the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its nCino Bank Operating System, a tenant cloud platform, which digitizes, automates, and streamlines complex processes and workflow; and utilizes data analytics and artificial intelligence and machine learning (AI/ML) to enable financial institutions to onboard new clients, make loans and manage the entire loan life cycle, open deposit and other accounts, and manage regulatory compliance.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for nCino Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nCino and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.