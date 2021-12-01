Neovasc (TSE:NVCN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Neovasc (TSE:NVCN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 449.45% from the company’s current price.
NVCN stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.91. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,369. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. Neovasc has a 52 week low of C$0.80 and a 52 week high of C$3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69.
About Neovasc
