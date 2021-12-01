Neovasc (TSE:NVCN) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Neovasc (TSE:NVCN)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at HC Wainwright in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$5.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 449.45% from the company’s current price.

NVCN stock traded down C$0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$0.91. 1,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,369. The firm has a market capitalization of C$61.50 million and a P/E ratio of -1.62. Neovasc has a 52 week low of C$0.80 and a 52 week high of C$3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 10.69, a current ratio of 11.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69.

About Neovasc

Neovasc is a specialty medical device company that develops, manufactures and markets products for the rapidly growing cardiovascular marketplace. Its products include Reducer, for the treatment of refractory angina, which is not currently commercially available in the United States and has been commercially available in Europe since 2015, and Tiara, for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease, which is currently under clinical investigation in the United States, Canada, Israel and Europe.

