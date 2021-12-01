Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Coverage Initiated at Truist

Investment analysts at Truist began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Truist’s price objective points to a potential upside of 65.93% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Truist Securities began coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Nerdwallet in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.00.

Get Nerdwallet alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ NRDS opened at $18.08 on Monday. Nerdwallet has a 1-year low of $17.70 and a 1-year high of $34.44.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

Read More: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Nerdwallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nerdwallet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.