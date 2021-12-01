NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

NetSol Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTWK) saw a large drop in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,100 shares, a drop of 49.2% from the October 31st total of 73,000 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 33,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 100.5% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 34,817 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 17,448 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 692.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 50,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 43,988 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NetSol Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetSol Technologies by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,760 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 20,159 shares during the last quarter. 22.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NTWK traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.20. 324 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 132,790. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.23 million, a P/E ratio of 33.42 and a beta of 0.85. NetSol Technologies has a 52 week low of $3.24 and a 52 week high of $6.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37.

NetSol Technologies (NASDAQ:NTWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The software maker reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.42 million during the quarter. NetSol Technologies had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 3.20%.

NetSol Technologies Company Profile

NetSol Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of information technology and enterprise software solutions. It also engages in licensing, customization, enhancement, and maintenance of financial applications under the brand name NFS and NFS Ascent. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

