NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) Stock Position Lifted by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT Corp. (NYSE:NTST) by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,574 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,575 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC owned 0.31% of NETSTREIT worth $2,923,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTST. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 68.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 34,141 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 26.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 65.5% in the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 33,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,249 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,949,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,052,000 after purchasing an additional 122,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new position in NETSTREIT during the first quarter valued at about $493,000. 98.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NETSTREIT stock opened at $21.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.89. The stock has a market cap of $845.60 million, a P/E ratio of 125.53, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.02. NETSTREIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.92.

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.14). NETSTREIT had a return on equity of 0.90% and a net margin of 10.46%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Research analysts forecast that NETSTREIT Corp. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. NETSTREIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 470.59%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Securities raised their target price on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut NETSTREIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NETSTREIT from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. BTIG Research increased their price target on NETSTREIT from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on NETSTREIT from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.14.

About NETSTREIT

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

