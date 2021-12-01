New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Director Buys $152,160.00 in Stock

New Jersey Resources Co. (NYSE:NJR) Director James H. Degraffenreidt, Jr. bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $38.04 per share, for a total transaction of $152,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE NJR traded up $0.59 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $37.37. The company had a trading volume of 504,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,528. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. New Jersey Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $32.48 and a 1-year high of $44.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $37.24.

New Jersey Resources (NYSE:NJR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The utilities provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). New Jersey Resources had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The company had revenue of $532.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $610.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that New Jersey Resources Co. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.363 per share. This is an increase from New Jersey Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.89%. New Jersey Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 86.31%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,776,134 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $386,842,000 after purchasing an additional 232,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 14.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,583,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,413,000 after buying an additional 1,231,499 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 12.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,836,645 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $98,747,000 after buying an additional 320,328 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 2.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,518,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,655,000 after buying an additional 55,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in New Jersey Resources by 5.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,416,337 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $95,615,000 after buying an additional 118,836 shares in the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet lowered New Jersey Resources from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised New Jersey Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.60.

About New Jersey Resources

New Jersey Resources Corp. is a holding company. The firm provides safe and reliable natural gas and clean energy services, including transportation, distribution, asset management and home services. It operates through the following segments: New Jersey Natural Gas, NJR Clean Energy Ventures, NJR Energy Services, NJR Midstream, and NJR Home Services.

