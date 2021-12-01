New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $19.89 Million Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lowered its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the period. Mastercard makes up 0.7% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $19,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 234.4% in the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $48,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 37.7% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 146 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 73.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on MA. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $430.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $450.00 to $465.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.57.

In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $322.13, for a total value of $29,311,897.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 556,634 shares of company stock worth $186,287,137 over the last 90 days. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MA traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $315.50. The stock had a trading volume of 108,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,514. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $346.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $358.87. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $310.11 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 116.88% and a net margin of 45.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.65%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

Featured Story: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.