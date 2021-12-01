New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Has $7.31 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its holdings in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 86,177 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in CVS Health by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 27,600 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the second quarter valued at about $2,347,000. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the second quarter valued at about $1,673,000. Minot Wealth Management LLC grew its position in CVS Health by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its stake in CVS Health by 1,144.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 41,079 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,428,000 after buying an additional 37,778 shares during the last quarter. 75.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on CVS Health from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Seaport Research Partners assumed coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.70.

In related news, COO Jonathan C. Roberts sold 108,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $10,342,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 2,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.00, for a total transaction of $228,375.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 140,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,197,487. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 222,411 shares of company stock worth $20,387,951 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $90.17. The company had a trading volume of 109,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,218,747. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $67.06 and a 1 year high of $96.57. The company has a market capitalization of $119.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $88.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.95.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.18. CVS Health had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 2.66%. The business had revenue of $73.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 21st. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.97%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

Featured Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.