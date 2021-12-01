New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Reduces Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 37,894 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on MMM shares. Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of 3M from $183.00 to $172.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $203.00 to $201.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of 3M from $185.00 to $182.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $195.08.

MMM traded up $3.61 on Wednesday, reaching $173.65. The company had a trading volume of 34,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,452. The company has a fifty day moving average of $179.72 and a 200-day moving average of $191.06. The company has a market capitalization of $100.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. 3M has a one year low of $163.38 and a one year high of $208.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.24. 3M had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 42.80%. The company had revenue of $8.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.10%.

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

