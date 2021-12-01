New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 6,600 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,600 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises about 0.5% of New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Intel were worth $14,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 189.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INTC. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Roth Capital reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $57.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.52.

In other Intel news, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $48.11 per share, with a total value of $497,986.61. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Frank D. Yeary bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $49.60. 602,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,388,721. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $45.24 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a market cap of $201.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The business had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.99%.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

