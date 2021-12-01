New Mexico Educational Retirement Board Sells 8,300 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 467,262 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 8,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in AT&T were worth $12,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 6.9% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 321,322 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 20,665 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 4.3% during the second quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 166,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,796,000 after acquiring an additional 6,864 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of AT&T by 16.5% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,173,739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $456,111,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004,083 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 26.2% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 469,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,506,000 after acquiring an additional 97,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 220.7% during the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 148,978 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,288,000 after acquiring an additional 102,530 shares in the last quarter. 51.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

T traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $22.94. 529,648 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,722,840. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.57 and a 200 day moving average of $27.39. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.55 and a 12-month high of $33.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 190.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.09. AT&T had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th were given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.07%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

Several research firms have recently commented on T. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of AT&T from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 11th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of AT&T from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.13.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.04 per share, for a total transaction of $2,504,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

