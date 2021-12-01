NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.02). NewAge posted earnings of ($0.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

On average, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). NewAge had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on shares of NewAge from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Alliance Global Partners reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NewAge in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

NASDAQ NBEV traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $1.16. The stock had a trading volume of 5,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,725,741. NewAge has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $4.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market cap of $158.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.21.

In other NewAge news, Director Ed Brennan bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.22 per share, for a total transaction of $610,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NBEV. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of NewAge by 576.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,663,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418,141 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of NewAge by 16.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,710,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,236,792 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of NewAge by 153.5% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,110,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,177,000 after acquiring an additional 672,686 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewAge in the third quarter worth about $931,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of NewAge in the third quarter worth about $804,000. Institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

