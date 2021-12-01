Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) Stock Price Down 8.7%

Nexa Resources S.A. (NYSE:NEXA)’s stock price dropped 8.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 13,643 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average daily volume of 145,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.67.

NEXA has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of Nexa Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $10.10 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Nexa Resources from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $13.50 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nexa Resources presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.37.

The company has a market cap of $915.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 1.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Nexa Resources (NYSE:NEXA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.80). Nexa Resources had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 10.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Nexa Resources S.A. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NEXA. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 203.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nexa Resources by 75.3% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nexa Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Nexa Resources Company Profile (NYSE:NEXA)

Nexa Resources SA engages in the production of zinc in Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Smelting. The Mining segment comprises of mines located in Peru and Brazil, which includes mineral exploration activities and the production of zinc, copper, and lead concentrates.

