NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) and DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Head-To-Head Comparison

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) and NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for DiamondRock Hospitality and NexPoint Residential Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DiamondRock Hospitality 0 4 4 0 2.50 NexPoint Residential Trust 0 3 1 0 2.25

DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus price target of $9.50, suggesting a potential upside of 9.07%. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus price target of $65.00, suggesting a potential downside of 12.85%. Given DiamondRock Hospitality’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DiamondRock Hospitality is more favorable than NexPoint Residential Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

75.9% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of DiamondRock Hospitality shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.2% of NexPoint Residential Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and NexPoint Residential Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DiamondRock Hospitality -91.48% -25.28% -13.44% NexPoint Residential Trust -9.42% -4.84% -1.05%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares DiamondRock Hospitality and NexPoint Residential Trust’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DiamondRock Hospitality $299.49 million 6.13 -$394.38 million ($1.98) -4.40 NexPoint Residential Trust $204.80 million 9.20 $44.02 million ($0.79) -94.40

NexPoint Residential Trust has lower revenue, but higher earnings than DiamondRock Hospitality. NexPoint Residential Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than DiamondRock Hospitality, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

DiamondRock Hospitality has a beta of 1.79, meaning that its share price is 79% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NexPoint Residential Trust has a beta of 1.02, meaning that its share price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NexPoint Residential Trust beats DiamondRock Hospitality on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Co. is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants. The company was founded by Mark W. Brugger, William W. McCarten, and John L. Williams in 2004 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

About NexPoint Residential Trust

NexPoint Residential Trust, Inc. engages in the acquisition, management, and disposition of multifamily assets. It also focuses on providing lifestyle amenities and upgraded living spaces to low and moderate income renters in the Southeastern United States and Texas. The company was founded on September 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

