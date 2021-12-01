Next Capital Management LLC Buys New Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 3,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after purchasing an additional 1,332 shares during the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 9,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 40,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after acquiring an additional 2,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $263,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRK. Barclays lifted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Mizuho assumed coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.17.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $74.91 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $189.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.46. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $91.40.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 14.64%. The firm had revenue of $13.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kenneth C. Frazier sold 663,881 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total value of $54,610,851.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 24,619 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.32, for a total value of $2,149,731.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 936,784 shares of company stock valued at $78,682,559. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

