Next Capital Management LLC Invests $214,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Cloudflare by 0.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,203,479,000 after purchasing an additional 271,966 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 120.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after buying an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 0.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,593,000 after buying an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Cloudflare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Truist boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $130.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

NET opened at $188.24 on Wednesday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.96 and a twelve month high of $221.64. The company has a quick ratio of 5.72, a current ratio of 8.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $172.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $131.07. The company has a market cap of $60.57 billion, a PE ratio of -268.91 and a beta of 0.61.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 13.32% and a negative net margin of 36.83%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Cloudflare news, CAO Paul D. Underwood sold 2,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.70, for a total transaction of $251,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.97, for a total transaction of $6,494,168.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 734,740 shares of company stock worth $118,586,435 over the last three months. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

