NEXT Financial Group Inc Buys 673 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $576,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in DuPont de Nemours by 378.4% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 171,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,240,000 after acquiring an additional 135,516 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 11.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 93,745 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 9,394 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 5.9% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 35,847 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the second quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% in the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the period. 70.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DD. TheStreet raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Vertical Research raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $76.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.86.

DD stock opened at $73.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.34. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $63.02 and a one year high of $87.27. The stock has a market cap of $38.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.02.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 36.78% and a return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.06%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

