NEXT Financial Group Inc Cuts Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

NEXT Financial Group Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 17.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFAV. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 207.2% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 30,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 20,636 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 10.0% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 11,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares during the period. Guidance Point Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Guidance Point Advisors LLC now owns 10,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Santori & Peters Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Family Capital Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Family Capital Trust Co now owns 171,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,962,000 after acquiring an additional 8,079 shares during the period.

EFAV stock opened at $74.81 on Wednesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $64.68 and a twelve month high of $76.51. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.90.

