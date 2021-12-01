NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 149.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,549 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $727,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHH. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 217.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 24.6% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHH opened at $48.42 on Wednesday. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $36.16 and a 1-year high of $50.46. The company has a fifty day moving average of $48.25.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.