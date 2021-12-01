NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Stock Holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,792 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RBA. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the second quarter worth $27,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in the third quarter worth $50,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 3,328.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 2,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. 80.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RBA stock opened at $67.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a PE ratio of 44.37, a PEG ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.17. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a 1-year low of $50.61 and a 1-year high of $76.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $329.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.38 million. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 11.81%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s quarterly revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.36%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RBA. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TD Securities lowered Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. OTR Global restated a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.67.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers, Inc is an industrial auctioneer, which engages in the sale of equipment to on-site and online bidders. It operates through the following segments: Auctions and Marketplaces, Ritchie Bros. Financial Services and Mascus. The Auctions and Marketplaces segment consists of live on site auctions, online auctions and marketplaces, and brokerage service.

