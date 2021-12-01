NEXT Financial Group Inc Lowers Position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

NEXT Financial Group Inc lessened its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,426 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ET. Blackstone Inc grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the second quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,626,199,000 after acquiring an additional 21,391,372 shares during the period. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $488,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906,763 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Energy Transfer by 7.2% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,054,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 18.7% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,793,478 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $167,885,000 after buying an additional 2,485,505 shares during the last quarter. 37.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Energy Transfer stock opened at $8.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.80. The company has a market cap of $22.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Energy Transfer LP has a fifty-two week low of $6.03 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.32%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a dividend of $0.153 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio is 33.89%.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 44,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.18 per share, with a total value of $403,920.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon purchased 24,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $9.33 per share, with a total value of $228,585.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ET. Citigroup upped their target price on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tudor Pickering raised Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.75.

About Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

