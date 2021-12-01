NextDAO Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $247,464.00 (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 1st. NextDAO has a market cap of $3.12 million and approximately $247,464.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, NextDAO has traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001750 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001718 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.59 or 0.00063983 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000306 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003834 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

NextDAO Profile

NextDAO is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,212,206,249 coins and its circulating supply is 2,171,974,140 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

