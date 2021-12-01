NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by CENTRAL TRUST Co

CENTRAL TRUST Co trimmed its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 219,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,003 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $17,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $39,000. Disciplined Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 35.0% in the second quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.0% in the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on NEE. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $86.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.27 billion, a PE ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.33 and a 52 week high of $88.95.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 14.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total transaction of $1,024,693.83. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,159,195.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

