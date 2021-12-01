NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board decreased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $10,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NEE. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 0.6% in the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 247,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $19,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 56.3% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after acquiring an additional 12,831 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 36.3% in the third quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 28,189 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 7,503 shares during the period. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.9% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 16,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.3% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 141,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,131,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the last quarter. 74.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.29.

NYSE:NEE traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $88.69. 133,705 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,614,609. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.33 and a fifty-two week high of $88.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.32, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.26.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 11.07%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 128.33%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $399,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,151 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.33, for a total value of $1,024,693.83. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,195.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.